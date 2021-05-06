Meet some of the toughest women in the Triad: Carolina Phoenix Women’s Football

(WGHP) — Some of the toughest women in the Triad tackle the gridiron every week.

The Carolina Phoenix Women’s Football team competes in the Women’s Football League, a full tackle league that follows NCAA rules. 30 women come together twice a week to practice, and on Saturdays to take on teams from across the Southeast.

They are a diverse group ranging in age from 18 to 48 with a variety of occupations from physicians to construction workers.

They all come out though for a love of the game and an opportunity to finally put on the pads and play.

Shannon Smith shares their story and how they hope to inspire other young women in the Triad to follow in their tough footsteps.