GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The United States Water Polo Olympic Developmental Program made a visit to Greensboro recently.

They came to the Greensboro Aquatic Center, where about 600 young people had high hopes of catching the eye of coaches.

Water polo is a sport that’s growing in popularity and capturing the attention of kids right here in the Triad.

We spoke with the Carolina Water Polo Club about what they love so much about the intense, physical sport.