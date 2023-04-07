AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At least three trees have fallen near the 17th tee box at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

We’ve been told no injuries were reported.

Crews are currently working to clean up the scene.

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Patrons move away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

