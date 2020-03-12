Mark Cuban says he plans to pay arena workers amid NBA suspension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks team owner, says he will financially support arena workers, team employees following the announcement made Wednesday to cancel the NBA season amid the coronavirus pandemic, WFLA reports.

Cuban spoke at a press conference Wednesday and said he “reached out to the folks at the arena and the folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to financially support people who are unable to come to work.”

He said he is currently developing a plan to pay hourly workers who will lose income due to the cancellation.

He said employees may be asked to do volunteer work.

“It’s stunning, but we are where we are,” Cuban said, according to ESPN. “We have to be smart in how we respond. This is people’s lives at stakes. This isn’t about basketball, this isn’t about the Mavericks. This isn’t about when do we start, do we start? Or how do we start? This is a pandemic, a global pandemic where people’s lives are at stake.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video