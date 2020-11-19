Magic take North Carolina’s Cole Anthony with 15th pick

Cole Anthony spent his lone year in college battling injuries and still put up big numbers.
The Orlando Magic can’t wait to see what he’s capable of when fully healthy.
The Magic took the former North Carolina guard — and son of longtime NBA guard Greg Anthony — with the No. 15 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft.
The 6-foot-3 Anthony led the Tar Heels in scoring at 18.5 points per game last season, his lone season at the college level.
