Magic take North Carolina’s Cole Anthony with 15th pick

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, North Carolina guard Cole Anthony reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Anthony was selected by the Orlando Magic in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Cole Anthony spent his lone year in college battling injuries and still put up big numbers.

The Orlando Magic can’t wait to see what he’s capable of when fully healthy.

The Magic took the former North Carolina guard — and son of longtime NBA guard Greg Anthony — with the No. 15 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft.

The 6-foot-3 Anthony led the Tar Heels in scoring at 18.5 points per game last season, his lone season at the college level.