Mack, with 27 points, leads Cowgirls over Wake Forest

Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack(4) shoots a basket over Wake Forest forward Christina Mora during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Natasha Mack scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Oklahoma State to an 84-61 victory over Wake Forest in an opening-round women’s NCAA Tournament.

Mack collected her 18th double-double of the season to send Oklahoma State, the eighth seed in the Alamo Region, into a second-round matchup against the winner of overall No. 1 seed Stanford and 16th-seeded Utah Valley on Tuesday.

Ja’Mee Asberry added 18 points with four 3-pointers. Christina Morra led Wake Forest with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the ninth-seeded Demon Deacons. Ivana Raca added 13 points and 10 rebounds for her 10th double-double this season