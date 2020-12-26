Local high schooler honors memory of his father through basketball

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A high school basketball star from the Piedmont is playing this season to honor his father who passed away from a rare former of cancer in November of 2019.

KJ Garrett of High Point Christian is one of the top players in the independent school ranks, and he’s getting plenty of attention from college scouts.

His dad shared his passion for basketball which has been his fuel to constantly work on his game in order to get better.