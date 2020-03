Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is what good sportsmanship looks like!

Trinity High School and Page High School softball teams were ready to face off Tuesday, but the game ended up starting late.

To pass the team, the Bulldogs and Pirates decided to dance together.

The moment was captured in a series of heartwarming videos.

