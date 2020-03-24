Local golfers still enjoying the sport while following coronavirus guidelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The coronavirus has pretty much shut down the sports world.

No live sports to watch on TV and no sports to play. But for now, local golfers are still enjoying the game they love.

We caught up with J.M. Jardina over at Oak Hollow Golf Course.

"The way I play there's plenty of distance between me and my playing partner," Jardina said. "So social distance won't be a problem."

His daughter Molly added, "It's nice to get away from my brother and get some alone time with my dad."

The golfers at Oak Hollow seem to be following the recommended precautions.

"I don't feel like I'm a threat," said Christopher Miller, of Greensboro. "I'm going to do my everyday living enjoying the golf course with my friends but I'm also taking safety precautions making sure everything is wiped down trying different measures to make sure I protect the elderly."