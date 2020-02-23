Local girl makes wrestling history by winning championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Heaven Fitch became the first female to win an NCHSAA Wrestling Individual State Championship on Saturday.

She wrestles in the 106-pound weight class for Uwharrie Charter High School in Asheboro.

Fitch is a junior at the high school, and she wrestles in the 1A division.

The championship was held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The division is ranked by the size of the school. She goes to a smaller high school, so she wrestles in the 1A division.

At the end of the state wrestling tournament, the coaches vote on the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award. Fitch won the award Saturday night.