SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Seldom-used running back Shedro Louis scored on touchdown runs of 75 and 52 yards as Liberty stayed undefeated, downing Syracuse 38-21.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis passed for another touchdown and ran for another score,
Louis, a third-string sophomore, rushed for a career-high 170 yards for the Flames (5-0).
Liberty, which averaged 250 yards on the ground entering the game, had 258 yards rushing in the first half alone and 338 for the game.
- NC deputies asking for public’s help finding missing 27-year-old man
- NC humane society sees increase in surrenders as pandemic wears on
- North Carolina man accused of keeping child as sex slave since 2015
- Man accused of burning ‘USA Biden Harris 2020’ hay bales display held without bail
- Liberty stays unbeaten, defeats struggling Syracuse 38-21