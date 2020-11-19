Legendary football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

Former N.C. State and Notre Dame head football coach Lou Holtz has tested positive for COVID-19, Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia reports.
Holtz, 83, told Gillespie he doesn’t “have a lot of energy right now” but is recovering.
Holtz coached for 34 years across college and professional football.
He helped N.C. State win an ACC title in 1973 before leaving for the New York Jets in 1976.
From 1986 to 1996, he led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish where he won a national title in 1988. He later coach South Carolina from 1999 to 2004.
In September, President Donald Trump announced he would award Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
