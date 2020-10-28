Kyle Larson signed to drive for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021

Kyle Larson gets ready to climb into his car to practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Kyle Larson is heading to Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that it has signed Kyle Larson to drive for the team in 2021.

Larson will drive the number 5 car, a number historically used by Hendrick in past years, including the team’s first win in 1984.

Larson was Hendrick’s top candidate to fill the void left when Jimmie Johnson announced that 2020 would be his final full-time season in the sport.

But Larson was suspended from the sport and lost his ride in the Chip Ganassi Racing 42 car in April for using a racial slur during an online event it was uncertain whether sponsors and manufacturer support would welcome him back.

NEWS: Hendrick Motorsports to reintroduce No. 5 team with driver @KyleLarsonRacin in 2021.https://t.co/c3uCg4gWjc — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 28, 2020

Larson has since completed NASCAR’s requirements for reinstatement to the sport and will continue to do volunteer work on behalf of the sport as part of the terms for his reinstatement.

During his time away from NASCAR has raced in dirt Sprint Car racing winning 40 out of 80 races he’s competed in during the 2020 season.

