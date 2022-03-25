SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WNCN) – The legend of Mike Krzyzewski continues after Duke University completed its comeback bid in the Sweet 16 of the men’s NCAA tournament Thursday night. The Blue Devils downed Texas Tech University 78-73 in a back and forth battle to advance to the Elite 8.

Texas Tech made a statement to begin the game, jumping out to a 10-2 lead behind Bryson Williams.

But after a timeout by Duke’s Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils went on a 10-2 run of their own and began a tightly-knit back-and-forth battle.

The largest lead of the first half grew to seven points after that, when Texas Tech regained the lead 33-26, and eventually led by four points at the half, 33-29.

The Red Raiders would hold the lead until there was 11:37 to play in the game, when Paolo Banchero made a jumper, giving Duke a 49-47 lead.

But, the back-and-forth continued again following the TV timeout, with the largest lead only growing to four points one way or the other throughout the next several minutes.

Banchero hit another pivotal shot, draining a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 2:57 to play, giving Duke the lead again, 69-68. A TV timeout again followed.

However, it was the Banchero shot prior to the timeout that was the final turning point in the game.

Bryson Williams missed a jumper after a Mark Willams block that led to a Jeremy Roach jumper on the other end of the floor.

Roach made another jumper for Duke after a Banchero steal to increase Duke’s lead to five points before Texas Tech’s Adnois Arms’ dunk with 27.6 seconds remaining brought it to a three-point game.

Following a Red Raider timeout, Wendell Moore Jr. was fouled and made both foul shots.

But, a 3-pointer with 13.1 seconds left on a right-wing Hail Mary floater by Arms made it a one-possession game once again.

A.J. Griffin then made both his foul shots to put the Blue Devils up by five with 12.9 to play. After inbounding, Arms missed a 3-pointer, and Banchero was fouled to go to the line with 4.8 to play.

Down five, Texas Tech ran out of time and Krzyzewski again advances to the Elite Eight.

This marks the first time Duke won in the Pacific Time Zone. Prior to Thursday, it was 0-5 all-time and had three losses by at least 14 points.