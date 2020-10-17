King’s 4 TD passes lead No. 13 Miami past Pittsburgh, 31-19

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – D’Eriq King threw four touchdown passes and No. 13 Miami beat Pittsburgh 31-19.
Will Mallory caught two of King’s scoring passes as the Hurricanes bounced back from a 42-17 loss at top-ranked Clemson last week.
The Panthers lost their third straight and were without senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered an ankle injury against Boston College last week.
Pickett leads the nation with 1,389 passing yards but didn’t travel with the team to South Florida.
Redshirt freshman Joey Yellen replaced Pickett, completing 22 of 46 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.
