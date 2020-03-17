Kentucky Derby postponed until September amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The coronavirus outbreak is reportedly postponing what's been dubbed "the most exciting two minutes in sports."

Multiple sources say the upcoming Kentucky Derby will be pushed back until the first weekend in September.

The famous horse race was originally scheduled for May 2.

On Sunday, the CDC recommended scrapping all public events that involve more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

But the derby can draw more than 150,000 fans to the Churchill Downs racing track.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of what's known as the Triple Crown of US horse racing.

The only other time it was postponed was in 1945 because of World War II.