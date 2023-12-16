LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been hospitalized after breaking his hip in a fall, according to TMZ Sports.

A representative of Abdul-Jabbar told TMZ that the 76-year-old was attending a concert in Los Angeles on Friday night and broke his hip when he accidentally fell to the floor.

Abdul-Jabbar was taken to the hospital by EMS and there is no further update on his condition.

Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA and had a four decades-long run as the league’s all-time leading scorer before being surpassed by LeBron James last season.

Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA championships in his career, one with the Milwaukee Bucks as Lew Alcindor and five with the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers.

Pau Gasol, another Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish Abdul-Jabbar a speedy recovery.

Warmest wishes for a fast and full recovery, Kareem… Pau Gasol on X

Abdul-Jabbar was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.