JT Buckley, son of FOX8’s Bob Buckley, chases soccer dream all the way to England

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All over the Piedmont, graduates from the class of 2021 are preparing to head off to college.

For many of them it’s the very first time they’ll be away from home.

Now imagine you’re Northern Guilford soccer star JT Buckley. JT is not just going to soccer in a different state, but a different country.

JT, who is the son of FOX8 Anchor/Reporter Bob Buckley, will attend York-St. John University in England while playing soccer for the I2I International Soccer Academy.

All of the coaches at I2I are former Premiere League players, so he’ll be coached by some of the best soccer minds in the world.