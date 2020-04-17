Johnston Street disc golf course in High Point offers exercise while social distancing

Despite the ongoing pandemic, you can still get outside and enjoy the spring weather and even play a sport while staying within the guidelines.

Many locals are doing just that over at Johnson Street disc golf course in High Point.

It’s a nice break from all the talk of the coronavirus.

“I’m not even thinking about it,” said Shane Byler of High Point. “I’m thinking about getting off the best drives and making those putts but as far as worrying about infections I haven’t thought about it once. It’s the easiest thing to stay six feet apart out here on the course, plenty of room.”

This Johnson Street course is really nice, always in great shape. It’s a par 56 with three sets of tee boxes that suits the pros or someone playing for the first time like Sarah Egbers who just had to get out of the house.

Egbers said, “Being out here is important because being cooped up is driving me crazy. This is nice you can keep your distance and be outdoors and do something active.”

And the great thing about playing disc golf here at Johnson Street, it’s free.