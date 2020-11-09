Johnson finishes 5th in final race of NASCAR career

Jimmie Johnson, center, stands with his family on pit road prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson closed out a stellar NASCAR Cup career with a fifth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway in the season finale.

The seven-time Cup champion is heading off to race a partial IndyCar Series schedule and spend more time with his family.

The 45-year-old joined Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt was the only drivers to win 7 championships, including a staggering 5 straight.

Johnson’s 83 career victories put him sixth all-time.

Johnson celebrated his final race on the track with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott after the 24-year-old won his first Cup season championship.

