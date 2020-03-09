Quest for Gold: Olympics planning continues despite coronavirus concerns

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As the glowing yellow sun inches up over the line of trees in the distance and reflects off the glassy waters of Lady Bird Lake, a group of Olympic hopefuls emerge at the Austin Rowing Club, poised and ready to take on a new day of training.

They reach up and hoist their boats off the side of the boathouse wall, balance them on one shoulder, and carry them to the dock where they flip them over and carefully place them in the water. The rowers from the Chinese national rowing team are more than 7,000 miles from home, and have one goal in mind: make it to the summer Olympics in Tokyo.