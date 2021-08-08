Photos: The Tokyo Olympics moments we won’t forget

Japan 2020

by: The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire

  • United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during their men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  • USA's Isaiah Jewett (L) and Botswana's Nijel Amos run to the finish line after falling down in the men's 800m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 26: Blake Pieroni of Team United States and Caeleb Dressel of Team United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan reacts after a point during her Women's Singles Third Round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Team Czech Republic on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after stumbling on her landing while competing on vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Caeleb Dressel of Team United States celebrates after winning the gold medal and breaking the olympic record in the Men's 100m Freestyle Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States reacts after competing on uneven bars during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Ryan Murphy (L) and Caeleb Dressel (R) of Team United States react after winning the gold medal and breaking the world record in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Raven Saunders of Team United States makes an 'X' gesture during the medal ceremony for the Women's Shot Put on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Team Italy celebrates after winning the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands reacts as she wins the gold medal in the Women's 5000 metres Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Bronze medal winner Gabrielle Thomas celebrates after the Women's 200m Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Gold medalist Ryan Crouser of Team United States celebrates after competing in the Men's Shot Put Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica celebrate winning the gold medal in the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) — It began with a virus and a yearlong pause. It ended with a typhoon blowing through and, still, a virus. In between: just about everything.

The Tokyo Olympics, christened with “2020” but held in mid-2021 after being interrupted for a year by the coronavirus, glided to their conclusion in a COVID-emptied stadium Sunday night as an often surreal mixed bag for Japan and for the world.

A drum-inflected closing ceremony with the theme “Worlds We Share” — an optimistic but ironic notion at this human moment — was set to pivot to a live feed from Paris, host of the 2024 Summer Games. And with that, the strangest Olympic Games on record began closing their books for good.

Held in the middle of a resurging pandemic, rejected by many Japanese and plagued by months of administrative problems, these Games presented logistical and medical obstacles like no other, offered up serious conversations about mental health — and, when it came to sport, delivered both triumphs and a few surprising shortfalls.

From the outset, expectations were middling at best, apocalyptic at worst. Even Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he’d worried that these could “become the Olympic Games without a soul.” But, he said Friday, “what we have seen here is totally different.”

“You could experience and feel and see and hear how much they enjoyed to be together here again,” Bach said.

At these Games, even the word “together” was fraught. Spectators were kept at bay. A patchwork of rules kept athletes masked and apart for much of medal ceremonies, yet saw them swapping bodily fluids in some venues. That was less about being remiss than about being real: Risks that could be mitigated were, but at the same time events had to go on.

Athletes’ perseverance became a central story. Mental health claimed bandwidth as never before, and athletes revealed their stories and struggles in vulnerable, sometimes excruciating fashion.

Japan’s fourth Olympics, held 57 years after the fabled 1964 Games effectively reintroduced the country to the world after its World War II defeat, represented a world trying to come together at a historical moment when disease and circumstance and politics had splintered it apart.

The closing ceremony Sunday reflected that — and, at times, nudged the proceedings toward a sci-fi flavor. As athletes stood in the arena for the final pomp, digital scoreboards at either end of the stadium featured what organizers called a “fan video matrix,” a Zoom call-like screen of videos uploaded by spectators showing themselves cheering at home.

Even the parade of athletes carrying their national flags was affected. Volunteers carried some of the flags into the stadium, presumably — at least in part — because of rules requiring athletes to leave the country shortly after their events concluded.

But even against those formidable backdrops, athletic excellence burst through, from the Games’ first gold medal (China’s Yang Qian in the 10-meter air rifle on July 24) to their last (Serbia defeating Greece in men’s water polo on Sunday afternoon).

Among the highlights: Allyson Felix taking a U.S.-record 11th medal in track, then stepping away from the Olympic stage. American quintuple gold medalist Caeleb Dressel’s astounding performance in the pool. The emergence of surfing,skateboarding and sport climbing as popular, and viable, Olympic sports even as an earlier typhoon whipped up the waves for surfers during the Games’ first week. Host country Japan’s medal haul — 58, its most ever.

Any Olympics is a microcosm of the world it reflects, and this was was nothing if not that. Its runup, and the two weeks of the Games themselves, featured tens of thousands of spit-in-a-vial COVID tests for athletes, staff, journalists and visitors. That produced barely more than 400 positives, a far cry from the rest of non-Olympic bubble Japan, where surges in positive cases provoked the government to declare increasingly widespread states of emergency.

And, of course, there was that other microcosm of human life that the Games revealed — the reckoning with mental and emotional health, and the pressure put on Earth’s top-tier athletes to compete hard and succeed at almost any cost. The interruption of that pressurized narrative, led by the struggles of gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka in particular, permeated these Games and ignited the spark of an athlete-driven conversation about stress, tolerance and inclusivity that everyone expects to continue.

“At the end of the day, we’re not just entertainment. We’re human, and there are things going on behind the scenes that we’re also trying to juggle with,” Biles said after withdrawing from the team competition in gymnastics.

While Tokyo is handing off the Summer Games baton to Paris for 2024, the delay has effectively crammed two Olympics together. The next Winter Games convenes in just six months in another major Asian metropolis — Beijing, Japan’s rival in East Asia and home to a much more authoritarian government that is expected to administer its Games in a more draconian and restrictive way, virus or no virus.

In recent weeks, lots of people — officials, athletes, journalists — have been chewing over how these Games will be remembered. That’s up to history, of course, but there are hints.

The runup was ugly and messy and disputed. The days of competition were fraught but, in general, without incident other than sporting milestones. Even a moderate earthquake rumbled through, had no impact and was quickly forgotten. The expenses — upwards of $15 billion — were colossal and will echo in Tokyo long after athletes are gone and venues go dark.

What are the Olympic Games supposed to be? A politics-free sporting event, as the IOC insists? A bonanza for sponsors and broadcasters? One small step toward world peace? Despite all the yarn-spinning around the Games, their identity remains up in the air and that fundamental question remains.

But as the cauldron is snuffed out Sunday night after the Pandemic Olympics conclude, it’s easy to argue that Tokyo can take its place as a Games that didn’t fail — as one that overcame a lot to even happen at all. And as vaccines roll out and are taken or resisted, as variants emerge and lockdowns re-emerge around the planet, another city and another government — Beijing, the Chinese capital — now must grapple with same very same question.

In the meantime, the program for Tokyo’s closing ceremony, outlining its “Worlds We Share” theme, captured the effect of the pandemic and the virtual worlds and separation anxiety to which it has given birth.

“We are in a new normal, and this edition of the Games were a different affair,” it said. “Even if we cannot be together, we can share the same moment. And that is something that we will never forget.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

