Olympics: Broken track records, an earthquake and push to change gold-medal soccer match time

Sydney Mclaughlin, left, and Dalilah Muhammad, both of the United States, celebrate after finishing first and second respectively in the women’s 400m hurdles final during the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan . (Andrej ISAKOVIC / POOL / AFP)

Earthquake strikes off Japan coast

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit off the eastern coast of Japan and was felt in Tokyo, the Olympics host city. Our Nexstar Tokyo team reported feeling small shakes around 5:33 a.m. Tuesday Tokyo time. No major damage has been reported.

Russia’s Romashina sets record with 6th Olympic gold

Russia’s Svetlana Romashina has claimed her record sixth Olympic gold medal in artistic swimming, teaming with Svetlana Kolesnichenko to win the duet at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The Russians were heavy favorites in a sport they have dominated for more than two decades. Their last Olympic loss in artistic swimming came at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Romashina had been tied with fellow Russians Anastasia Davydova and Natalia Ishchenko with five golds medals apiece. Now, Romashina is in a class by herself.

Track records keep falling in fast Tokyo Games

The world records keep falling on the track at the Tokyo Olympics. A day after the men’s 400-meter hurdles staged possibly one of the greatest races ever run, the women put on their own show. Sydney McLaughlin smashed the world record and Dalilah Muhammad broke it as well in a sensational American 1-2 finish in the women’s 400 hurdles. The U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams advanced to the semifinals and Japanese skateboarders won two more medals to complete the host country’s dominance in the new event.

Teens dominate in skateboarding

Nineteen-year-old Sakura Yosozumi of Japan has won the inaugural Olympic women’s park event in skateboarding, solidifying Japan’s dominance of the sport making its Olympic debut. The silver went to Kokona Hiraki, who at 12 became Japan’s youngest Olympic medalist.

Britain’s Sky Brown, 13, prevented a Japanese medal sweep, taking the bronze.

Yosozumi won with a trick-filled first run that scored 60.09, the only score to break 60 points in the event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. It immediately piled on pressure on the seven other finalists, and none was able to dislodge her. Japanese skaters also took both golds in the men and women’s street events in the first week of the Tokyo Games.

Canada, Sweden ask for time change for Olympic women’s final soccer match

The Swedish and Canadian women’s soccer teams have asked that the gold-medal match in Tokyo on Friday be moved to a different time because of heat. The match is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Olympic Stadium. Track and field events are also being held at the venue. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s with high humidity.