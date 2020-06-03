Jamestown workout warriors staying active amid pandemic

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — When COVID-19 put a stop to people going to gyms, it didn’t have to put a stop to your workout.

FOX8 found some workout warriors in Jamestown getting creative during a rough time. They’re doing a daily boot camp outside.

“We’re following the rules, we chalk off six feet apart don’t touch your neighbor, no high fives, air fives, stay your distance, keep your sweat to your square,” Fitness Instructor Jen Kalbaugh said.

Kalbaugh and Kim Sousa Peoples lead this daily fitness class outside in the fresh air.

On today’s agenda: 20-20-20. It’s 20 minutes of cardio, 20 minutes of strength and 20 minutes of stretching.

For group exercise junkies who love doing body pump classes or Zumba or cardio dance, this is such a great help to stay in shape since the gyms are closed down.

“Bad habits form quickly. Once you get out of the routine it’s easy to stay out of the routine especially when you’re cooped up and feeling lousy everyone down in the dumps this is not what people wanted obviously,” Peoples said.

Getting a good workout with friends, outside, at a park, six feet from others, that’s something positive.