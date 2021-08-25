J.R. Smith goes from NBA champion to NC A&T freshman

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
JR Smith (AP)

JR Smith (AP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — J.R. Smith has gone from the NBA to attending classes and playing golf at North Carolina A&T.

The 16-year NBA veteran skipped college basketball in 2004. He went on to win two world championships and make millions.

Now he’s a freshman walk-on for the Aggies. Smith says he was drawn to the Greensboro, North Carolina, school because of his interest in attending a Historically Black College or University.

Smith was originally supposed to play college basketball in the same state at North Carolina under Roy Williams.

Now Smith is focusing on finishing assignments like his first-ever Powerpoint presentation for an English class.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

NBA Stats

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter