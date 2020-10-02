Inside look at how Wake Forest University prepared for football fans in the stands

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — While athletes had a delayed start to the fall 2020 season, university staff were able to start preparing for fans in the stands months before they were allowed to in North Carolina.

“Our staff has been planning for six months for this scenario,” said Will Pantages, associate athletic director of Wake Forest University Athletic Communications.

Under Governor Cooper’s Phase 3 COVID-19 Executive Order, Wake Forest University is can allow 7% of Truist Field’s total seating capacity. That comes out to around 2,200 people for Friday’s game against Campbell.

“The governor’s orders are lifted to Phase 3 on Friday at five o’clock and that is when our gates open,” Pantages said. “So, we’re gonna be the first thing open and we’re gonna be ready to go.”

Part of the university’s preparation was a “mock game,” which took place back in July.

“Obviously no teams were here but what we did is we had the Forsyth County Health Department come and inspect our operation,” Pantages said. “We set up metal detectors, and we had signage out and we had our hand sanitizing stations.”

Staff took notes from that dry run and set out to either meet or exceed state safety standards.

“We’re really excited to have people in the stands, and not have fake crowd noise, have real crowd noise,” Pantages said.

The Demon Deacons opened their season at home against Clemson, with 50 people in the stands. There were no concessions, but there were tarps covering portions of the grandstand.

“Those tarps are still gonna be there, which will help us provide some of that physical distancing and create a barrier between the team and the fans,” Pantages said.

Against Campbell, there will be student athlete family members, staff family members, and in addition to Campbell being provided 100 tickets, 750 tickets have been allotted for Wake Forest students.

“We’re gonna need them to be super loud, but obviously everything goes into making sure it’s safe and healthy for all involved,” Pantages said.

University leadership has also reached out to their peers, both in and out of state, to idea share.

“If somebody’s got a better way to do it then we’re gonna make sure that we’re doing that same thing, and hopefully we have some ideas that can help others across the country and in our state,” Pantages said.

The end result is planning to make sure everything is ready to have a safe and healthy environment. The university-provided breakdown of gameday-related information and requirements is as follows:

What to Expect on Football Gamedays

This is a comprehensive look at the initiatives that will be in place for the 2020 football season to ensure fans enjoy the game while respecting the health and safety of all in attendance:

Football is back at Truist Field, and in order to prioritize the health and safety of Deacon Nation, gamedays will be much different in 2020. Over the past six months Wake Forest has worked diligently to develop physical distancing plans that meet or exceed the standards of local and state health authorities and enable us to safely host the maximum fans allowed at Truist Field.

Following the Governor’s office announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 30 to increase the maximum permissible capacity to seven percent for outdoor venues with seating of more than 10,000 spectators, Wake Forest Athletics anticipates hosting 2,200 fans on Friday, Oct. 2 for its non-conference matchup against Campbell University.

As new information becomes available from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Wake Forest will adjust its plans to accommodate as many fans as it can do so safely for future games. Please check GoDeacs.com and social media for all the latest news and information surrounding WF Athletics.

Ticket Allocation Process

Wake Forest Athletics priority process for restricted capacity is to allocate tickets to Wake Forest and visiting team families, coaching staff families, and a limited number of Wake Forest students. After those groups, the Wake Forest Ticket Office and Deacon Club will offer two Campbell tickets to those who donated their season tickets to the Sustain the Deacs initiative. There will be a limit of two tickets per membership, with straight rank used to determine allocation if demand exceeds supply.

Tickets will be distributed in seating clusters of two, with tickets from one account included together. Ticket holders are required to sit in their reserved seats and may not interact with fans located in other seating clusters while in the seating bowl.

All ticket holders must wear a face covering.

The Sustain the Deacs initiative has helped Wake Forest Athletics continue to provide a World Class Student-Athlete Experience. Donations through this effort have gone directly to critical needs in nutrition, mental health, sports medicine and career development.

Wake Forest Athletics will continue to follow its guiding principles throughout the remainder of the home football season. The entire Wake Forest community is looking forward to welcoming our fans back to Truist Field. As Director of Athletics John Currie emphasized in yesterday’s From the Quad newsletter on Monday, Sept. 28, Deacon Nation’s understand and support is appreciated:

“Thank you for your continued understanding as Wake Forest navigates the ever-changing environment and consequences of COVID-19 for Demon Deacon teams, our opponents, our students, players’ families, and you – our loyal supporters. Over the coming weeks our staff will have to make many complex decisions regarding games, opponents and fan attendance that will have varying effects and may not seem fair for some of our constituents. We do not make decisions lightly, and appreciate your continued support and feedback as we maneuver through this most unique semester.”

Mobile Ticketing

In order to further our health and safety guidelines for all home football games, Wake Forest Athletics will utilize digital tickets. This step will allow fans greater convenience, security, and control over their tickets while also minimizing counterfeiting and loss or theft of paper tickets.

The ticket office will also have more flexibility to adjust to changing physical distancing guidelines while employing the safest, quickest, and most cost efficient way for fans to receive their tickets. Wake Forest 2020 football tickets, with the exception of suites and club seats in McCreary Tower, will now arrive via email with an embedded link to download and save tickets via their smartphone’s wallet. McCreary Tower suite and Flow Lexus club ticket holders will still receive traditional crickets and lanyards.

Screamin’ Demon Rewards

In order to manage this new student ticketing process, Wake Forest introduced a dedicated student rewards program, Screamin’ Demon Rewards, which will reward the most Dedicated Deacs for their attendance at athletic and campus events.

Tickets will be allocated through this new platform via a weighted student ticket lottery, which will be operated on a game-to-game basis and has already concluded for Friday’s game against Campbell. In order to have access to the lottery, students must register for the new Screamin’ Demon Rewards program and download the dedicated app..

This process will provide flexibility to maximize the number of tickets available to students for each game as conditions and capacity limits change.

The number of entries each student will receive upon entering the lottery will be equal to the total number of points earned through Screamin’ Demon Rewards. To begin the season, students will receive bonus points based upon their classification as well as retroactive points for games attended at Truist Field during the 2019 season. This will provide initial weighted priority towards those who have historically attended more games.

After entering, students will have the opportunity to proceed in the lottery as individuals for individual physically-distanced seats, or link up into pairs for seat selection that would be seated together.

More information, including FAQs and a full schedule for the student ticket lottery, is available at GoDeacs.com/rewards.

HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION

Wake Forest University has several gameday safety protocols and strategies with the first and foremost being mandatory face coverings for everyone in attendance.

Approved face coverings must:

Be made with at least two layers of breathable material.

Fully cover the nose and mouth and stay secure under the chin.

Fit tight but comfortably against the side of the face.

Be secured to allow the guest to not have to keep the covering in place with his/her hands.

Based on guidance from health officials, open-chin triangle bandanas and/or face coverings containing valves, neck covering gaiters or materials with holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Additionally, costume masks are also not considered appropriate face coverings and are prohibited from being worn inside Truist Field.

Exceptions to the face covering policies include:

When an individual is sitting in his/her assigned seat within the seating bowl, face coverings may be removed briefly while eating and drinking.

An individual in premium areas may remove face coverings when seated at a fixed area designated for eating and drinking.

In both aforementioned instances, face coverings must be reapplied when the individual is not eating or drinking. Additionally, fans with suite tickets must follow policies regarding face coverings any time that he/she is not inside the suite that he/she is ticketed for.

If fans cannot supply their own mask, an approved disposable mask will be provided prior to entry.

Additionally, to promote a safer environment for our student-athletes, staff, and fans, the following fan experiences are currently prohibited:

Physical distancing is required upon entering, moving throughout, and exiting the stadium. All fans will also be asked to abide by a strict physical distance policy of six feet between groups.

This will occur in parking lots, queue lines, common spaces, and within elevators.

Where physical distancing cannot be observed, strict PPE and personal hygiene requirements will be enforced.

Public tailgating and gatherings will not be permitted in parking lots surrounding Truist Field, LJVM Coliseum or on Wake Forest’s Reynolda Campus.

Deacon Walk will not occur.

I’m A Fan Zone will not be set up.

Wake Forest’s spirit teams and the Spirit of the Old Gold & Black will be physically distanced on Deacon Hill.

Once inside the stadium, fans will see new guidelines, signage, and enhanced cleaning procedures throughout, including an increased number of hand sanitizer stations.

All COVID-19 policy enforcement will be maintained at the discretion of Wake Forest Athletics staff and Winston-Salem Police Department. Wake Forest University reserves the right to eject or refuse entry for any reason.

Parking & Gate Entry

With tailgating not permitted, University staff will communicate directly with those who will be able to attend. Lots will open two hours prior to kickoff and capacity will be limited. Fans must have a ticket to the game to enter the parking lot. Additionally, equipment such as tents, tables, grills, etc. are not permitted.

Visual cues and guidelines will be posted to assist patrons with ingress and promote physical distancing. A reminder that the clear bag policy is in effect at Truist Field.

Clear Bag Policy

In the interest of fan safety, Wake Forest Athletics will continue to implement a clear bag policy for the 2020 football season. Fans are permitted to enter with a clear bag that does not exceed 12″ in height by 6″ in depth by 12″ in width. A one gallon clear plastic bag, such as a Ziploc bag or anything similar, is acceptable.

Fans are allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand or 6.5″ by 4.5″, with or without a handle or strap. Fans are still permitted to carry in items such as phones, wallets and approved cameras.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items for proper inspection. All bags are subject to search. Guests are asked to return prohibited bags to their vehicles. Items should not be left outside of the venues.

Approved clear bags will be available at DeaconShop.com, Hanes Mall Deacon Shop and for students at the on-campus Deacon Shop and bookstore.

**FAN INFORMATION REMINDERS**

New & Improved Wake Forest App

In the continued effort to create the Best Fan Experience in North Carolina and connect with all of Deacon Nation, Wake Forest Athletics has teamed up with SIDEARM Sports to update its app to enhance the fan experience and expand the information available within it for all users. It is free to fans and can be downloaded on both the App Store on Apple Devices and the Google Play Store on Android models.

To access the new app, you can click on either of the links above for your respective device or search “Wake Forest Demon Deacons” in the iOS or Google Play stores. The app is fully integrated with GoDeacs.com and content from the site will appear on the app in a mobile form.

Fans will be able to get the latest news on their favorite Demon Deacon teams, view team schedules and rosters, read content and watch videos available from GoDeacs.com/watch, visit the Deacon Shop, purchase tickets and stay connected to all the Deacs social media accounts.

For fans unable to attend a game, Deacon Nation can utilize the app to listen to Stan Cotten and the Wake Forest Sports Network’s radio broadcast of any football or men’s basketball game. Additionally, fans will be presented with the option to opt into push notifications upon downloading/updating the app. Fans can choose to receive all notifications, or select the specific sports for which they want to receive updates. Notifications will be restricted to breaking news, victories, final scores from games, scheduling announcements and important ticket sales dates.

#WFFriday: Wear Wake Forest Gear Every Friday!

Wake Forest is asking Deacon Nation, near and around the world, to wear their Old Gold & Black gear each Friday as a show of support for our university. With that, Deacon Nation is encouraged to share photos of them proudly wearing their gear on social media with the hashtag #WFFriday.

This initiative includes perks from Wake Forest Athletics and its Wake Forest Sports Properties partners. The below local establishments are offering special discounts to fans who come to their businesses on Fridays wearing Wake Forest gear.

Official Wake Forest Football Yearbook

Fans are encouraged to download and peruse the 2020 Wake Forest Football Yearbook, which is available digitally via GoDeacs.com.

Questions // Feedback

If supporters have questions or feedback on anything mentioned in this release, please contact the Wake Forest Ticket Office via email (tix@wfu.edu) or by phone at 336-758-3322 ext. 1. Fans are encouraged to email wfsports@wfu.edu with those thoughts as well.