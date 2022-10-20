SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Just a few months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns, star Quarterback Deshaun Watson was caught driving 97 miles per hour on the Ohio Turnpike in June.

The speed limit on the turnpike is 70.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dash and body camera video show the stop that happened June 11 in Sandusky County. The state patrol blurred the faces of passengers in the front and back seat as well as the face of a small dog on the video prior to releasing it to FOX 8.

Watson was polite during the stop and said he just moved to Ohio. He was headed east on I-80 when he was stopped.

He paid the ticket a few days later.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension. Watson agreed to the suspension as part of a settlement agreement with the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson has been sued by 25 women. The women all accused Watson of sexual misconduct while they gave him massages. 23 of the lawsuits have been settled.

Watson does not face any criminal charges.