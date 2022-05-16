RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes have released their schedule for the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers.

The Canes and Rangers have met only once before in the playoffs – in 2020 when Carolina swept New York in three games.

Carolina posted a 3-1-0 record against New York during the 2021-22 regular season.

Day Date Opponent Time Venue Networks Wed May 18 NY Rangers 7 p.m. PNC Arena ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports Fri May 20 NY Rangers 8 p.m. PNC Arena ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports Sun May 22 at NY Rangers 3:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden ESPN, Sportsnet, SN360, TVA Sports Tue May 24 at NY Rangers 7 p.m. Madison Square Garden ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports *Thu May 26 NY Rangers TBD PNC Arena TBD *Sat May 28 at NY Rangers TBD Madison Square Garden TBD *Mon May 30 NY Rangers TBD PNC Arena TBD *If necessary