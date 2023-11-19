CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Nick Hogan, son of the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of driving under the influence, according to police.

Officers were conducting a stop at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning when they spotted a Dodge Ram that was approaching them in a separate lane, an arrest affidavit explains.

An officer used his flashlight to signal to Nick Hogan, whose legal name is Nicholas Bollea, that he move another lane over and slow down, but police say that he did neither.

The Clearwater Police Department said another officer detected that the vehicle was speeding at 51 mph in a 40-mph on his in-car radar.

When Bollea was pulled over for a violation of the Move Over Law, officers said he showed signs of impairment, saying he was swaying and unsteady, and had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” and bloodshot, glassy eyes.

According to police, he refused to take a breathalyzer test and failed field sobriety tests. He was ultimately taken into custody.

Nicholas Bollea, song of Hulk Hogan (Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

Bollea previously made headlines in the late 2000s when he, at the age of 17, was involved in a serious crash that left him and his friend, John Graziano, in Bayfront Hospital on Aug. 26, 2007. This incident also happened in Clearwater.

According to Sam & Ash Injury Law, Bollea pled no contest to a charge of reckless driving in May 2008, receiving a sentence of eight months in the county jail and five years of probation.

Graziano’s family also sued Bollea and Hulk Hogan for the victim’s injuries, which left him paralyzed and in need of nursing care for the rest of his life. The lawsuit ended in a $1.5 million settlement, the law firm said.