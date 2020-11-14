Howell, UNC make big rally to beat Wake Forest 59-53

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Sam Howell threw for program records of 550 yards and six touchdowns to help North Carolina rally past Wake Forest 59-53.
The Tar Heels trailed by 21 points with about seven minutes left in the third quarter before running off 35 unanswered points.
Howell scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard keeper with 4:11 left. UNC matched its biggest comeback in a win and finished with a program-record 742 total yards.
Sam Hartman threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns for Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons had won four straight games and finished with 606 total yards.
