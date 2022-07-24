HOUSTON (WGHP) — Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Metchie’s rookie season is now in doubt after being selected in the Second Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” Metchie, 22, said in a statement posted to the Texans’ Twitter account. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season.”

Metchie comes to the NFL after having an amazing career playing for Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. Methcie played a key role in Alabama’s 2020 National Championship season and also starred for the team in their run back to the title game in 2021.

Unfortunately, Metchie tore his ACL during the Crimson Tide’s SEC Championship Game win against Georgia and was unable to play in the title game which Alabama lost in a rematch against Georgia.

After a promising sophomore campaign in 2020 that saw Metchie post 55 receptions and 916 yards alongside six touchdowns, Methcie shined in a larger role as a junior in 2021 posting 96 receptions and 1,142 yards alongside eight touchdowns.

Despite still recovering from an ACL tear that impacted his draft stock, the Texans took Methcie with the 44th overall pick in this year’s draft.