History-making Coca-Cola 600 in front of post-pandemic restrictions crowd

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — The 2021 Coca-Cola 600 was a special affair from the very onset. With the pandemic restrictions lifted, the speedway went from “sold out” at limited capacity to selling as many more tickets as it could in a short period of time.

So in front of a crowd estimated to be 50,000 strong, the largest sporting event in North Carolina and the southeastern United States took the green flag for 600-miles of racing.

The race made history at the end as Kyle Larson took the checkered flag, his second of the year, and the 269th for Hendrick Motorsports. The win propelled Hendrick Motorsports into the lead as the all time winningest team in the NASCAR Cup Series, surpassing Petty Enterprises.

Clara Goodwin has the details from Charlotte Motor Speedway in the player above.