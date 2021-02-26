High school football is back in the Triad, giving parents and players more hope for the future

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — After 16 months of no high school football, the shortened spring season has officially begun.

Thursday night, most teams in the Piedmont Triad hosted their first round of games.

For many of these parents and players, it was the first time they had suited up and stepped under the Friday night lights since November 2019, pre-pandemic.

This season will be very different than what you typically find at a high school football game. Stadiums have kept crowd sizes to roughly 100 people, everyone must have their temperatures checked before entering, and everyone–including players–must wear a mask at all times.

There were reports of players being forced out of a play by the referee due to their face-covering not being properly worn.

Players, fans, and parents said they will take advantage of any opportunity to play and watch the game they love.