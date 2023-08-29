HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s all hands on deck for High Point businesses along Main Street as High Point University won the bid for the Big South basketball Championship.

On Tuesday afternoon, High Point University announced it will be hosting the women’s and men’s basketball Big South Championships inside the Qubein Center.

This is the first time the basketball arena will host the championship, bringing an economic impact in the Triad area, especially in High Point.

Businesses along Main Street will be expecting large foot traffic during March Madness.

Visit High Point expects 20,000 visitors to come to the area.

It is estimated that the championship will bring a huge economic impact of $7 million.

Having all of the seats filled inside Qubein means more people get to see what High Point has to offer.

Businesses along Main Street are ready for the big crowd.

“When High Point does events like this, that doubles,” said the manager for Sweet Old Bill’s, Katie Shepherd.

“Hosting a baseball tournament … or other events on campus at HP … always will bring in new visitors,” said Taproom Manager for Brown Truck Brewery Mike Robinson.

550 total hotel rooms are already reserved for visiting teams, bands and visitors.

“We’re mentally ready for when it hits us because it’s going to hit us hard … Once everyone’s in town, we always get hit really hard,” Shepherd said.

“It’s exciting for sure. HPU is a great university, so anything we can do to help support their visitors when they stop by the campus to have a good experience and visit High Point again is great for us,” Robinson said.

The bidding to host the championship only lasts for a year.

High Point will have to compete with other interested cities to host once again.

The bidding process could start in the next couple of months.