High Point University soccer team braces for team’s first ever NCAA Tournament; ‘We want to make some noise’

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s a season for the history books for the High Point University soccer team.

“The mentality of this group is they do want more,” said Zach Haines. “They don’t get content.”

First, the team had a goal to win the Big South regular season. Check.

Then the team had a goal to win the Big South tournament championship for the first time in school history. Check.

That confidence will be needed in the Panthers’ toughest test yet: taking on defending champions Georgetown in HPU’s first ever NCAA Tournament.

With the top scoring offense in the country, High Point is on a mission to prove they can play and beat anyone in the country.

“We have aspirations of winning the tournament, not just winning a game, winning two games,” said Holden Trent. “We want to make a deep run, and we want to make some noise and show everyone that this is a top college soccer program.”

The Panthers have won nine straight games in a row, and the team isn’t ready to end that streak any time soon.