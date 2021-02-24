High Point Rockers release 2021 schedule

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Rockers on Wednesday announced their schedule for the upcoming 2021 season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on May 28 when they visit the York Revolution for a four-game series.

High Point will open the home season at Truist Point on June 1 when it hosts the Lexington Legends, one of two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021.

The Rockers’ 120-game schedule includes 60 home contests at Truist Point. The Atlantic League schedule closes on Sunday, October 10.

“We have been waiting for this day for a long time,” Rockers President Pete Fisch said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. “Having our 2021 schedule means that fans across the Triad can start making plans to bring their friends and families back to Truist Point this summer. We look forward to welcoming them all back and once again providing a first-class experience.”

For more information on tickets and the complete season schedule, contact the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 or visit highpointrockers.com.

Game times for all contests will be announced at a later date.