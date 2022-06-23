HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A rising high school junior native to High Point is taking his wrestling career to the next level.

Joe Sealey is from High Point but currently competes at Wyoming Seminary, a school in Kingston, PA considered to be one of the best high school wrestling programs in the nation.

Known to some as the “Beast of the East,” videos of Sealey’s impressive success in wrestling at such a young age have garnered national attention.

A GoFundMe page for Sealey’s trip to the United World Wrestling Championships lists all of his accomplishments:

“Joe is a 2021 NCHSAA State Champion, Super 32 runner-up, Beast of the East Champion, Powerade Champion, Prep National Champion, Pennsylvania Prep State Champion and U17 World Trials Champion. Joe is ranked 6th nationally and is the #1 ranked Sophomore in the country. Please support Joe’s efforts to compete in this tournament by donating to his GoFundMe fundraiser.”

The tournament will take place in Rome, Italy from July 25-31.