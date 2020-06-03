High Point native living the dream playing pro basketball in Europe

Corban Collins decided a long time ago to live life with a smile. Through ups and downs, triumphs or adversity.

“I’m just a kid from High Point out here just living my dream,” said the 25-year old Collins.

And that dream is playing professional basketball in Europe.

“I’m a professional basketball player in Italy. I’m traveling the world for free. I’ve seen countries for free, I go different places to play basketball for free, like I have no complaints,” he said.

Collins was raised in High Point and went to Andrews High School. For college it was LSU, Morehead State and Alabama.

His pro basketball journey has gone from Germany to Sweden and last season was Italy.

“They treat you like you’re LeBron James,” he said. “The fans are going to love you. Everywhere you go, they show love.”