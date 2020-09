HIGH POINT, N.C. — While public schools are waiting until February to start high school football, private schools like High Point Christian are moving forward with football this fall.

The Cougars hope to be an example of how to play under all the COVID-19 restrictions.

Practice is over and the players are ready to start the season, a season that they weren’t sure would even happen.

They are grateful and look to make the most of the opportunity starting Friday night at home against Metrolina.