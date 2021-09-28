High Point-based Silver Hare Racing finding its rhythm in Trans Am Series

ALTON, Va. — The Trans Am Series made a stop at Virginia International Raceway Sunday and for Silver Hare Racing it was a home game.

Silver Hare Racing is based in High Point in a building that was formerly a NASCAR shop but the team’s roots always go back to VIR where its owners Laura Hull and her husband racer, Maurice, met.

Laura started the team in 2019 to give Maurice a way to expand and control his passion for racing.

They run 3 full-time cars in the TA2 series which has nine races at tracks across the country. Drivers Michael Self and Tyler Kicera joined the team this year, running as teammates to Maurice.

“It’s a young, building team. We’ve got a great crew, a lot of energy within this team, young men that are willing to work, to earn that, which is what it’s all about,” Laura Hull said.

“You know, the races are really tight and the competition level is extremely high and we’re racing against people in the series that have raced in IndyCar and at LeMans and so when you test yourself here and you succeed, you know that you’ve done something because it’s that competitive,” Kicera said.

Twenty-six cars raced Sunday at VIR, a highly competitive field attracting more attention with each event. Self, who is also the team’s general manager, says that will propel this series.

“It’s good to see that kind of car count and you’re coming to these races where we’re getting more fans out there, which is really cool. The big thing that TA2 needs is it needs to get some sort of TV package, but it’s putting on some of the best road racing in the United States right now,” Self said.

“The series is a diamond in the rough in a sense that the cars and the competition are just kind of starting to become known and the NASCAR guys are coming down and running with us to get the experience,” Kicera said.

Several NASCAR drivers have also raced or practiced with Silver Hare this year, using the team as a practice conduit for the NASCAR road race events.

“We’ve had William Byron, Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton, all wonderful young men that have come in and driven with us. We’ve done some testing, actually done some racing with them, and we’re looking forward to doing more of that in the future,” Laura Hull said.

Bell credited his practice with Silver Hare for helping him win the Daytona road course race back in February.