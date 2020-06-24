Head coach Will Jones sees bright future for NC A&T basketball

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When Will Jones took over the North Carolina A&T basketball team midway through the season, something happened: the Aggies started winning, a lot. And now that it’s official, he’s the head coach moving forward, Jones is thinking big.

“We’re at a key point right now with things socially going on in the country,” Jones said. “I think it’s our time to take this program to a level no other HBCU has had an opportunity to get to and that’s to be one of the best mid-major programs in the country.”

The Aggies went 14-5 after Jones took over in December for the suspended Jay Joyner and he had his guys thinking they had a good shot at the Big Dance before COVID-19 shut things down. Jones was named MEAC coach of the year. Jones is dreaming about taking the Aggies to NCAA Tournaments but he’s also going to commit to teaching these young men life skills.

“They do have dreams and I want to help them get NBA opportunities, but I also want them to understand that their voice matters and leadership is something they should be looking forward to,” he said. “They’re getting this big-time training in leadership and they need to be able to use that leadership if that basketball stops bouncing one day and that’s what’s going to be one of our focuses.”