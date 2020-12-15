‘He even FaceTimed the team!’ Parents of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson give update on his condition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The parents of Florida Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson released an update on his condition Tuesday after he collapsed during a game Saturday.
Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at OF Health. He even FaceTimed the team! We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.
We will continue to share updates about Keyontae’s health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him. We hope people recognize that information that doesn’t come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate. We are working closely with Keyontae’s doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply about Keyontae and has been praying for him.Nika and Marrecus Johnson
The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor and received emergency medical attention Saturday.
He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as everyone watched in disbelief.
