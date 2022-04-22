ATLANTA (WGHP) — “The Hawks-Heat tip-off has been delayed 30 minutes while State Farm Arena security investigates a suspicious package found outside the arena, a Hawks spokesperson told ESPN,” per Dave McMenamin on Twitter.

The Miami Heat currently hold a 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs heading into Friday’s critical Game 3 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The tip-off for Game 3 was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

The tip-off was then delayed to 7:45 p.m. as officials dealt with the security concerns revolving around the “suspicious package”.

Numerous gates allowing entry into the arena appeared to be shut down as the threat was being addressed.

There is no information available on the contents of the “suspicious package” at this time.