Hank Steinbrenner, New York Yankees co-owner, dies at 63

CLEARWATER, Fla. — New York Yankees co-owner Henry “Hank” Steinbrenner died Tuesday morning at his home in Clearwater “from a longstanding health issue,” the team said. He was 63.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in the Yankees’ statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life.”

“Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

Steinbrenner, the eldest son of the late former Yankees principal owner George M. Steinbrenner III, was in his 13th season as a general partner and his 11th season as co-chairperson.

He was involved directly in player negotiations and player recruitment and was responsible for overseeing the club’s business and baseball operations.

Steinbrenner is survived by four children, daughters Jacqueline and Julia, and sons George Michael IV and John; one granddaughter, Anabel; and his siblings, Jennifer, Jessica and Hal.