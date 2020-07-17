Guilford County Schools delaying start of fall sports, marching band

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is delaying the start of fall sports and marching band, the school system said on Friday.

The school system released the following information:

In light of the recent NCHSAA decision to delay the start of the fall sports to at least September 1st and re-evaluating the need to restart, GCS is delaying the start of athletics and marching band until Monday, August 3rd.

The district remains committed to our students and understand many are eager to resume participation in our programs, but are also sensitive to the concerns some may have about returning. GCS will continue to monitor trends in our state and region regarding the spread of COVID-19 and will only allow our activities to resume when it is safe to do so.