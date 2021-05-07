Grimsley High readies to face Cardinal Gibbons in Class 4-A state championship; ‘The excitement is off the charts right now’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Grimsley High School Whirlies are just hours away from their climatic clash against Cardinal Gibbons High in the Class 4-A state championship game.

“Well obviously it’s extremely exciting,” said Athletic Director Ethan Albright. “It’s been a lot of challenges this year, but this is a fantastic way to finish the year out. The excitement is off the charts right now.”

On Friday, the Whirlies head to Chapel Hill to face off against the Crusaders.

But first, their school is giving them a hero’s sendoff.

Thursday night, the school celebrated with a bonfire pep rally, and, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, students and staff will salute the team buses as the players leave Greensboro with hopes of returning as champions.

“People had to be flexible with schedules and stuff, so to kind of finish the school year out doing this together as a community and as a school is really special,” said Head Football Coach Darryl Brown.

While Grimsley can brag about an undefeated season, 8-0, they’re facing a team with the same bragging rights with one more game, 9-0.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.