Greg Olsen, former Panthers tight end, signing with Seahawks

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 07: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers walks the field during warm ups against the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Greg Olsen will sign a contract to play for the Seattle Seahawks following his time with the Panthers, according to the NFL.

Olsen, a former multiple-time Pro Bowl tight end, is signing a $7 million, one-year deal.

He will reportedly get $5.5 million guaranteed.

For the previous nine seasons, Olsen played with the Panthers.

The 34-year-old tight end announced in January that he was leaving the team.

He called it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with general manager Marty Hurney.

He visited the Seahawks, Redskins and Bills before making his decision to sign with the Seahawks.