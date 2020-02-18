Greg Olsen, former Panthers tight end, signing with Seahawks

Greg Olsen will sign a contract to play for the Seattle Seahawks following his time with the Panthers, according to the NFL.
Olsen, a former multiple-time Pro Bowl tight end, is signing a $7 million, one-year deal.
He will reportedly get $5.5 million guaranteed.
For the previous nine seasons, Olsen played with the Panthers.
The 34-year-old tight end announced in January that he was leaving the team.
He called it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with general manager Marty Hurney.
He visited the Seahawks, Redskins and Bills before making his decision to sign with the Seahawks.