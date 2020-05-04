Greensboro woman running through unique social media challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Sally Van Nuland is an ultra marathon runner who has competed in events up to 200 miles.

But now she’s in a unique duel: you run/walk a mile at the top of every hour, and the last one standing wins.

Sally and her boyfriend Brandon came up with the idea, and they put it out on Facebook.

The “Little Dog Frontward Challenge” started April 24 with 47 competitors from around the country with GPS tracking everyone’s progress.

“I’m very competitive. I like to push my limits and my boundaries. There is no prize. The winner gets nothing. It’s justing knowing you pushed. You’re the last man standing.” Sally said.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, there are only two runners left: Sally and Cherie McCafferty, of Fayetteville, have reached the 240 hour and 240 mile mark.

They’re both sleep deprived and getting tired, but the end doesn’t seem to be near.

“I think one of us will miss an alarm or one of us will think ‘I have to go back to normal life,’ but otherwise physically, I could go a really long time” Sally said.