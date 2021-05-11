Greensboro teens already big-time ski racers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro teenagers Mark and Kilee Blakely are bigtime ski racers. Both are coming off gold medal performances at Sugar Mountain’s state championships earlier this year.

In this sport, you’re absolutely flying down the mountain, which makes mom a little nervous.

“They have an app that tracks their speed and at times they’ll go 75-78 miles an hour,” Lee Blakely said. “I don’t even like driving that fast so watching them go down the slopes at those speeds is crazy. My job is to stand on the sidelines and say a lot of prayers.”

You have to have a “no fear” attitude to compete in this sport. But that seems to come naturally, since cliff diving is also a hobby. But out here on the slopes, you have to go for it.

“It’s a lot of fun,” 15-year old Mark Blakely said. “Sometimes it gets a little scary when you get up there in the numbers. Most of the time you don’t realize what you did until you cross the finish line and look back up at the course and say, ‘wow that was a big course.’”

His 13-year old sister Kilee added, “I’m always a little nervous but I don’t get in my head about that, even if it’s the biggest race I’ve ever done I just think of it as another training run.”

Mark and Kiliee first put on skis around the age of 2 and started racing a few years after that.

“When they first started racing and going through gates, they were probably 5 or 6 years old and it was so cute,” their father Kip Blakely said. “Now it’s horrifying because they are just flying and go off anything and having fun makes you wonder, where did the cuteness go?”