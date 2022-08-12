GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Swarm will be holding open tryouts in the month of September, the team announced on Twitter on Friday.

The Swarm are the official G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play their games at The Fieldhouse in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The tryouts will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the UNC Greensboro Kaplan Center for Wellness.

We are excited to partner with the Holiday Inn Greensboro Airport for one of our most anticipated events we host each year prior to the start of our season,” Greensboro Swarm President Steve Swetoha said. “Having not been able to host this event the past few seasons, it will be great to be back with our friends at UNC Greensboro at the Kaplan Center to host the event and evaluate all the local talent on their campus once again.”

Click this link in order to register for a tryout. The fee to register is $200.

A number of players have gone on to make NBA rosters and even find significant roles after spending time with the Swarm.

Players currently playing significant roles on NBA rosters include:

Cody Martin (Charlotte Hornets)

Caleb Martin (Miami Heat)

Jalen McDaniels (Charlotte Hornets)

Christian Wood (Dallas Mavericks)

Devonte’ Graham (New Orleans Pelicans)

James Bouknight (Charlotte Hornets)

JT Thor (Charlotte Hornets)

Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets)

Other notable players who have spent time with the Swarm include:

Joel Berry II (UNC)

Marcus Paige (UNC)

Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke/Washington Wizards)

Aaron Harrison (Kentucky)

Rasheed Sulaimon (Duke)

Damien Wilkins (nephew of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins)

LiAngelo Ball

Javin DeLaurier (Duke)

Anthony “Cat” Barber (NC State)

Players who attend the tryout will have the opportunity to possibly be invited to the Swarm’s training camp in October and possibly even earn an NBA G League contract.

For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call (336) 907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).